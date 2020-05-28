Thelma M. Benson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COLUMBIA - Thelma M. Benson, 91, of 745 Old Chiques Hill Road, and formerly of 1422 W. Pine St., Coal Township, died at 8:06 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Susquehanna Valley Nursing Home.She was born in Coal Township, Feb. 13, 1929, a daughter of the late Howard and Leah (Wikel) Long. She was a resident of the Shamokin-Coal Township area for 45 years. She also resided in Lititz for 41 years and Marietta for three years.She graduated from Shamokin High School.Thelma was married March 29, 1958, at St. Paul's Reformed Church, Gowen City, to William Benson, who preceded her in death Dec. 8, 2017.She was employed as a seamstress in the local garment factories.She was a member of the Shamokin Christian and Missionary Alliance Church.Thelma is survived by her son, William H. Benson Jr. and his wife, Carole, of Marietta.BENSON - Thelma M. Benson, 91, of 745 Old Chiques Hill Road, Columbia, and formerly of 1422 W. Pine St., Coal Township. A funeral service will be held at noon Saturday at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, with the Rev. Sam Bellavia officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Coal Township. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home
120 S. Market St.
Shamokin, PA 17872
(570) 644-0417
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved