COLUMBIA - Thelma M. Benson, 91, of 745 Old Chiques Hill Road, and formerly of 1422 W. Pine St., Coal Township, died at 8:06 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Susquehanna Valley Nursing Home.She was born in Coal Township, Feb. 13, 1929, a daughter of the late Howard and Leah (Wikel) Long. She was a resident of the Shamokin-Coal Township area for 45 years. She also resided in Lititz for 41 years and Marietta for three years.She graduated from Shamokin High School.Thelma was married March 29, 1958, at St. Paul's Reformed Church, Gowen City, to William Benson, who preceded her in death Dec. 8, 2017.She was employed as a seamstress in the local garment factories.She was a member of the Shamokin Christian and Missionary Alliance Church.Thelma is survived by her son, William H. Benson Jr. and his wife, Carole, of Marietta.BENSON - Thelma M. Benson, 91, of 745 Old Chiques Hill Road, Columbia, and formerly of 1422 W. Pine St., Coal Township. A funeral service will be held at noon Saturday at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, with the Rev. Sam Bellavia officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Coal Township. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.



