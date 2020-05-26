CATASAUQUA - Theodora Greco Wieser, 81, of Catasauqua, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 22, 2020.Born in Atlas, she was the daughter of the late Saverio "Jinx" and Dorothy (Koziar) Greco of Kulpmont.She graduated from Kulpmont High School and received a Bachelor of Arts in art education from Kutztown State University.An accomplished painter and sculptor, she leaves behind a significant body of work for her loved ones."Teddi" is survived by her husband of 40 years, Forrest Wieser; four children: Joseph B. (Mary Margaret) Yodzis, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Kenneth J. Yodzis, of Allentown; Adele (Rodney) Pursel, of Millville; and Phillip T. Leighton (Wendy), of Elizabeth City, North Carolina; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren who will miss their adoring Baba. They were the joy of her life.She is also survived by her siblings, Charles S. (Betty) Greco, of Reston, Virginia, Kathleen (Bob) Sprague, of Freedom, and James (Nancy) Greco, of Clifton, New Jersey; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.WIESER - Theodora Greco Wieser, 81, of Catasauqua. A viewing will be held from 10:30 to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Home in Mount Carmel followed by graveside services at 1 p.m. in St. Peter Cemetery, Mount Carmel. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of her life will be held in April 2021 near her birth date. Memorial contributions can be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (nami.org), an organization in which she actively volunteered for many years, or the American Cancer Society. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, Charles Heizenroth III, funeral director, and Ashley D'Andrea, supervisor, Mount Carmel, has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The News Item on May 26, 2020.