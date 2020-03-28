TREVORTON - Theodore C. "Teddy" Reichenbach, 87, of Trevorton Road, passed away Thursday, March 27, 2020, after a long illness from Parkinson's and dementia.

He was born Aug. 8, 1932, in Trevorton, a son of the late Theodore R. and Mary U. (Hummel) Reichenbach.

He attended schools in Trevorton before serving in the US Army from 1953 to 1955 during the Korean War.

June 22, 1957, he married Margaret T. Deeter, the love of his life, in Ashland.

Teddy worked most of his life in the coal industry, working for Sunshine Coal Co., Reading Anthracite, Gilbert Coal Co., Dorsey Trailers and retired from International Paper Co. He was also a News-Item carrier with his wife for 43 years and privately hauled coal over the years.

Teddy was a member of Trevorton United Methodist Church and Trevorton American Legion Post 92.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Teddy enjoyed spending time with his family, teaching them many different hobbies and helping with home projects.

He is survived by his wife Margaret; two daughters, Debbie Shutt and her husband, Darwin, and Judy Lahr and her husband, Terry; his son, Matthew Reichenbach and companion, Nicole Tindle; grandchildren, Mark Shutt and his wife, Amber, Brian Shutt, Joel Shutt and his wife, Deb, Brandie Reichenbach, Tyler Lahr and wife, Kami, and Sarah Masser and her husband, Kellan; great-grandchildren, Breanna, Alyssa, Kirsten, McClain, Grant and Jaislee; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in deaths by his parents; three sons, Randall Lee Reichenbach, Ted Allen Reichenbach and Ronald C. Reichenbach; sister, Gladys Long; and brother, Harry Reichenbach.

REICHENBACH - Theodore C. 'Teddy' Reichenbach, 87, of Trevorton Road. A celebration of life will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Theodore's memory to Trevorton United Methodist Church, 310 South 6th St., Trevorton 17881. The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Any questions please call 570-797-8002.