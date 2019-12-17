ELYSBURG - Theodore "Ted" Corcoran passed peacefully from this life on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, after a gradual decline in health. He was surrounded and supported by his loving daughters and wife during the last days of his life, just as he spent his life as a husband, father and Pennsylvania State Police officer protecting and supporting others.

Ted was born in Wilkes-Barre, July 3, 1945, a son of the late Theodore Corcoran and Florence (Conrad) Corcoran.

He graduated from St. Nicholas High School in Wilkes Barre in 1963.

Upon graduating, he entered the U.S. Air Force where he served as a communication specialist at Aviano Air Base in Italy. Ted always proudly remarked, "Italy was never invaded while I was stationed there" (quick wit and humor, two of his greatest qualities).

After being honorably discharged from the Air Force, he became a Pennsylvania State Police trooper. He was stationed at the Pennsylvania State Police Stonington Barracks in Sunbury for 21 years. Ted was extremely proud of his state police service and the men he served with.

He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Knights of Columbus and American Legion in Kulpmont.

Ted was married and loved his wife, Sylvia Corcoran, for 51 years.

He was also the proud and protective father of three daughters. His love for his sons-in-law often conflicted with his protective nature - he would remark how he would love to hate them, "but they were too damn good."

His heart really belonged to his six grandchildren. He had a special relationship with each of them that they will forever remember.

Ted was a man with a larger-than-life personality, full of humor, quick wit, not always politically correct, but would do anything for anybody who needed it.

After his work was done as a serviceman and state trooper, which he boasted he loved every day of his life, his retirement was filled with telling stories of those glory days, along with time spent with family, visits to "the garage," being a Penn State football fan, golfing, making family vacations possible and enjoying his grandchildren's activities as much as he could.

He is survived by his wife, Sylvia (Brito) Corcoran; sisters, Maureen and Tom Dougher and Jeanie Reh; daughters, Kimberly and Frank Lentini, Michelle and John Wheary, and Sandy and Marc Freeman; six grandchildren, Aaron, Ryan and Gianna Lentini, Karla Wheary, Hunter and Jacob Freemen; and many nieces and nephews.

Ted was preceded in death by his father, Theodore; his mother, Florence; and his sister, Jackie Stelacone.

###

CORCORAN - Theodore "Ted" Corcoran. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, Elysburg. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ted's name to the Cardiac Unit at Lehigh Valley Health Network. Donations may be sent to LVHN, Office of Philanthropy, 2100 Mack Blvd., PO Box 1883, Allentown 18105-1883; or through lvhn.org/give. Include his name and LVH-Muhlenberg on the memo line. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral & Cremation Service, Elysburg, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, FD; Joe Murray, supervisor. "A golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best." Go to www.rothermelfh.com.