SHAMOKIN - Theresa Ann Zaborney, 89, of Shamokin, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Blue Ridge Hospice Center, Winchester, Virginia.

She had spent the past four months in Winchester with her family, recovering from illness.

She was born Aug. 1, 1929, in Dornsife, a daughter of the late Mary (Sienkiewicz) and Jacob Bogdan.

Theresa was a graduate of the former Saint Edward High School, and was a lifelong member of the former St. Edward Church, now Mother Cabrini Parish, in Shamokin.

She was employed by the former Shroyer Dress Factory in Shamokin, and was a lifelong member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union.

Theresa was a master seamstress, often creating special garments for herself and her daughter. Theresa not only sewed dresses, she sewed much happiness and love into the lives of her family and those blessed to know or meet her. She could light up a room in a second with her stories and her smile.

She loved playing cards and games with her granddaughters and great-grandchildren.

She was strong and selfless, and a woman of devout faith, the legacy gift she passes on to her family.

Survivors include a daughter, Barbara Kolar and her husband Nicholas, of Winchester, Virginia; and a nephew, Terry Bluge, who was like a son to her, and his partner Ann Hoffman.

She was affectionately known as "Gram" to her four granddaughters, Tara Cahak and her husband Mike, Katie Morrison and her husband Jack, Tricia Kimball and her husband Kevin, and Kelley Olsen and her husband Chris. She was "Great-Grandma" to Tessa and Paige Morrison, Nicholas and Lincoln Cahak, and Jackson and Kennedy Kimball.

She is also survived by one brother, James Bogdan and his wife Sally, of Camp Hill.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Bogdan, and two sisters, Cecilia, who died in infancy, and Mary Bluge.

ZABORNEY - Theresa Ann Zaborney, 89, of Shamokin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin. Interment will follow in St. Edward Cemetery, Coal Township. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Blue Ridge Hospice Center, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, Virginia, 22601, in thanks for the beautiful care they gave Theresa in her final days.