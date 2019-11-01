COAL TOWNSHIP - Theresa L. Borusiewicz, 88, of Coal Township, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital. She was a lifelong resident of the Shamokin-Coal Township area.

She was born Oct. 21, 1931, a daughter of the late Joseph Seedor and Mary (Tarsel) Seedor.

Theresa was married July 25, 1953, in St. Stephen Church, to Francis "Flory" Borusiewicz, who preceded her in death.

In her early years, she was employed in many of the local factories in the Shamokin area.

Theresa was a member of the former St. Stanislaus Church, now Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin.

Theresa loved to crochet and make crafts and decorations. You would always see her home decorated for all of the holidays. She was an excellent cook and loved to make her Polish foods. She loved to play pinochle, but at the top of her favorite things to do was spend time with her family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Whenever she could she would spend time talking with her grandkids on the phone.

Theresa is survived by her children, Tom and his wife, Christine Borusiewicz, of Indiana, Pa., Ann Louise Welker and her husband, Ken, of Ashland, Gary Borusiewicz and his wife, Karen, of Cary, North Carolina, and Lyn Borusiewicz, of Coal Township; six grandchildren, Todd Yeager and his wife, Laura, of Danville, Victoria McDowell and her husband, Jon, of Murrysville, Alyssa Gohl and her husband, Chris, of Cary, North Carolina, Dominique Borusiewicz, of Indiana, Pa., Nicholas Borusiewicz and his wife, Kelsey, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Monica Wilden and her husband, Matt, of Homer City; six great-grandchildren, Luca, Remy, Logan, Brooks, Rory and Easton; a sister, Anna Yoncoski; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Timothy, in infancy; two brothers, Anthony and Albert; and three sisters, Florence, Margaret and Eleanor. To say that she will be missed is an understatement.

The memories she helped create and the stories she told will continue to make us smile forever.

BORUSIEWICZ - Theresa L. Borusiewjcz, 88, of Coal Township. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Coal Township. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, 120 S. Market St. Shamokin.