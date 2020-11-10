NATALIE - Theresa M. Conniff, 91, formerly of Locust Gap, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was born Sept. 15, 1929, in Locust Dale, the daughter of the late Hugh and Mary (Boylan) Hogan.

Theresa was a 1948 graduate of Mount Carmel Township High School.

She was married Aug. 30, 1952, at the former St. Joseph's Church in Locust Gap to Robert J. Conniff, who preceded her in death Nov. 26, 2011.

She was a member of the former St. Joseph's Church in Locust Gap and was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish. She was president of the Council of Catholic Women. Theresa was an avid bingo player and enjoyed her many visits to the casino.

Surviving children are Thomas Conniff, of Mount Carmel, Sally Womer and her husband Art, of Kulpmont, Robert Conniff and his wife, Denise, of Catawissa, and Paul Conniff, of Natalie; two grandchildren, Colleen Kocen and her husband, Mitchell, of Shamokin, and Ryan Womer and his wife, Kortni, of Virginia; a son-in-law, Chris Elio, of Shamokin; eight great-grandchildren, Connor, Rory, Rileykate, Reagan, Bennet, Ronin, Jude and Caroline; one sister, Maryann Burkholder, of Harrisburg; and one brother, Patrick Hogan, of Kulpmont.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Sally Hogan and Catherine Richards; and five brothers, William Hogan, Joseph Hogan, Edward Boylan, Francis Hogan and Hugh Hogan.

###

CONNIFF - Theresa M. Conniff, 91, formerly of Locust Gap. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, with the Rev. Francis J. Karwacki, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Beaverdale. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy can be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 47 S. Market St., Mount Carmel 17851. To leave a condolence to the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.