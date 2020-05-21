Theresa M. Ficca
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COAL TOWNSHIP - Theresa M. (Calabretta) Ficca, 85, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.She was born in Shamokin, July 3, 1934, a daughter of the late Marziale and Mary (Rovito) Calabretta.On July 23, 1966, in St. Joseph's Church, Shamokin, she married the late Nicholas J. Ficca, who preceded her in death in 1998.She worked as a beautician with her sister, Anita. Together they owned Anita & Theresa Beauty Salon.Theresa was a member of the former St. Paul's Church, Atlas, now known as Divine Redeemer Church.Theresa enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Theresa enjoyed sewing, cooking and embroidering. She was kind and generous, always doing for family and friends.Theresa is survived by a daughter, Rose Dormer and her husband, Brian, of Kulpmont; a son, Nicholas A. Ficca and his wife, Katie, of Georgia; a granddaughter, Ivy Eckert and her husband, Richard, of Atlas; a grandson, Andrew Dormer and his girlfriend, Karissa Trent, of Atlas; a sister, Anita Pensyl; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.In addition to her parents and husband, Theresa was preceded in death by a sister, Victoria Calabretta; an infant brother, Joseph Calabretta; and a brother-in-law, Charles Pensyl.FICCA - Theresa M. Ficca, 85, of Coal Township. Burial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in All Saints Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions to defray the cost of funeral expenses can be made to C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., at 27 N. Vine Street, Mound Carmel 17851, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family please visit www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C. J. Lucas Funeral Home, Inc - Mount Carmel
27 North Vine Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
570-339-4110
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved