COAL TOWNSHIP - Theresa M. (Calabretta) Ficca, 85, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.She was born in Shamokin, July 3, 1934, a daughter of the late Marziale and Mary (Rovito) Calabretta.On July 23, 1966, in St. Joseph's Church, Shamokin, she married the late Nicholas J. Ficca, who preceded her in death in 1998.She worked as a beautician with her sister, Anita. Together they owned Anita & Theresa Beauty Salon.Theresa was a member of the former St. Paul's Church, Atlas, now known as Divine Redeemer Church.Theresa enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Theresa enjoyed sewing, cooking and embroidering. She was kind and generous, always doing for family and friends.Theresa is survived by a daughter, Rose Dormer and her husband, Brian, of Kulpmont; a son, Nicholas A. Ficca and his wife, Katie, of Georgia; a granddaughter, Ivy Eckert and her husband, Richard, of Atlas; a grandson, Andrew Dormer and his girlfriend, Karissa Trent, of Atlas; a sister, Anita Pensyl; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.In addition to her parents and husband, Theresa was preceded in death by a sister, Victoria Calabretta; an infant brother, Joseph Calabretta; and a brother-in-law, Charles Pensyl.FICCA - Theresa M. Ficca, 85, of Coal Township. Burial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in All Saints Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions to defray the cost of funeral expenses can be made to C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., at 27 N. Vine Street, Mound Carmel 17851, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family please visit www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on May 21, 2020.