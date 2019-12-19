COAL TOWNSHIP - Theresa M. (Halcovich) Green, 62, of 929 W. Spruce St., passed away peacefully at her home recently.

She was born in Ashland on Oct. 4, 1957, a daughter of the late Theresa (O'Brien) Halcovich and Edward A. Murray.

Theresa graduated in 1975 from Mount Carmel Area High School.

She was married to Daniel C. Green, who preceded her in death in 1999.

She was of the Catholic faith.

Theresa enjoyed cooking for her family and especially loved spending time with them.

She is survived by her loving family, including two sons, Ronald F. Sobol, and his wife Jessica, of Coal Township, and Edward A. Sobol, and his wife Erica, of Mount Carmel; a grandson, Gavin R. Sobol, of Kulpmont; five brothers, John Halcovich, of Philadelphia, and Larry Halcovich, Pat Halcovich, Ronald Halcovich and Edward "Hap" Halcovich, all of Mount Carmel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Theresa was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Halcovich.

GREEN - A visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the religious service at 11:00 a.m. at the James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 West Arch Street at Maple Street, Coal Township. Reverend Steven Frenier, of Our Lady of Hope Church, will preside. Interment of her cremains will follow the service at Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury. The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, Director. Go to www.jameskelleyfh.com.