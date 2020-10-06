MOUNT CARMEL - Theresa M. (Shuda) Kobilis, 100, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Mount Carmel Senior Living Community.

She was born in Locust Gap, Oct. 19, 1919, the daughter of the late Enoch and Helen Shuda.

Theresa attended school in Mount Carmel. She worked as a seamstress in Kulpmont and Mount Carmel.

In 1938, she married John Kobilis, who preceded her in death.

Theresa was a member of Our Mother of Consolation Church.

Theresa is survived by a daughter-in-law, Jacqueline Kobilis, of Wilburton; six grandchildren, Robert Rynard and wife, Linda, of Tennessee, Robyn Whistel and husband, Stanley, of Mount Union, Michael Rynard, of Texas, David Kobilis, of Wilburton, John Kobilis, of Wilburton, and Melissa Wetzel, of Natalie; as well as many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her husband and parents, Theresa was preceded in death by her son, John Kobilis Sr.; two daughters, Helen Scandle and husband, Richard, and Kathleen Banks; a brother, Thomas Shuda; and a sister, Amelia.

KOBILIS - Theresa M. (Shuda) Kobilis, 100, Mount Carmel. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel 17851, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.