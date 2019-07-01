MOUNT CARMEL - Theresa M. (Callahan) Skavery, 57, of 24 N. Locust St., Mount Carmel, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

She was born in Ashland on Aug. 19, 1961, the daughter of the late Aloysius and Marie T. "Stella" (Czeslowski) Callahan.

She was a 1979 graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes High School.

On May 9, 1981, in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, she married Gerald Skavery, who survives.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish. Theresa dedicated her life to her family as a stay-at-home mom. She cherished the time spent with her extensive family and loved ones.

Every day she loved greatly and every day she was greatly loved.

In addition to her husband, Gerald, Theresa is survived by three daughters, Carissa Cunningham and her husband, Christopher, of Mount Carmel, Cassandra Skavery and her fiancé, Frank Summers, of Morristown, New Jersey, and Chantelle Skavery, of Mount Carmel; three sons, Jason Skavery, of Rochester, Justin Skavery and his fiancé, Emily Love, of Mount Carmel, and Josiah Skavery, of Mount Carmel; three grandchildren, Ava Marie Skavery, Cecelia Skavery and Edwin Aloysius Cunningham; two brothers, Patrick Callahan and his wife, Peg, of Hartland, Michigan, and Thomas Callahan and his wife, Dorota, of Aristes; one sister, Mary Anne Rubisch and her husband, Dave, of Palmyra; and two aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

SKAVERY - Theresa M. (Callahan) Skavery, 57, of 24 N. Locust St., Mount Carmel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, with the Rev. Francis J. Karwacki, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Beaverdale. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to , 501 , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.