Theresa M. Ziemba (1931 - 2019)
  • "Truly a good friend and neighbor. Lived across the street..."
    - Joan and Son Mrowka Muskey
Service Information
James Kelley Funeral Home
1001 W. Arch St.
Coal Township, PA
17866
(570)-648-3241
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
9:45 AM
Mother Cabrini Church
200 N. Shamokin St. at Webster Street
Shamokin, PA
Obituary
SHAMOKIN - Theresa M. Ziemba, 87, of 2 S. Rock St., passed away at 10:14 p.m., Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township.

She was born in Shamokin, Nov. 22, 1931, a daughter of the late Stephen and Josephine (Zukoski) Slodkoski.

Theresa graduated in 1949 from Coal Township High School.

She was married to John C. Ziemba, who preceded her in death March 24, 2003.

She was employed as a sales clerk at Newberry's Department Store in downtown Shamokin.

Theresa was a parishioner of Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin.

The last of her immediate family, she is survived by in-laws and friends.

ZIEMBA - Theresa M. Ziemba, 87, of 2 S. Rock St., Shamokin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Mother Cabrini Church, 200 N. Shamokin St. at Webster Street, Shamokin. Those attending Mass are requested to meet at the church at 9:45 a.m. There will not be a viewing or visitation. Interment will follow Mass at All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to Mother Cabrini Church. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, Director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township.
Published in The News Item on Aug. 7, 2019
