SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Theresa Marie Vesseliza, 84, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas.

She was born in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Leo and Genevieve Janeshefskie.

Theresa was a member of the JEBLC Chapel and St. Gregory's Catholic Church.

She was devoted to her family and friends and treated everyone as though they were the most important person in her life. Tess, Mom, Nana, Grandma Tess, Nana Tess, Aunt Tessie will be remembered as the one who was always there to listen, console, play with and mentor.

Theresa is survived by her sons, Robert Vesseliza Jr., his wife, Velma, and their children, Lauren and Emily, and Emily's son, Malcolm Jr., all of Garden Ridge, Texas, and Ronald Vesseliza and his wife, Annette, and their children, Aaron and Julianne, all of Pawling, New York; a sister, Patricia Barber (Richard), of Matthews, North Carolina; brothers, Leo Janas (Betty), of Ormond Beach, Florida, and Jim Janeshefskie (Joyce), of Everett, Washington; sisters-in-law, Audrey Vitacco, of Wrightsville, and Arlene Padelsky, of Minersville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Theresa was preceded in death by Robert Sr., her husband of 62 years.

VESSELIZA - Theresa Marie Vesseliza, 84, of San Antonio, Texas. The family will receive friends at the Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel, 1457 Independence Blvd., Virginia Beach, Virginia, from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, in Virginia Beach. Burial will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, in Arlington National Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.



Published in The News Item on Aug. 8, 2020.
