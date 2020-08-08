The Navy brought us to Virginia Beach in August of 2008. The housing bubble had not burst yet; home prices were shocking and our prospects were not good. After a hot miserable week of disappointments, the realtor took me to see the long white shipping container of a house across from Ms Tessie and Mr Bob. It has been closed up for a while and smelled to high heavens but it had a big yard and enough space for our 3 growing teens. I came back later that evening without the realtor and saw Ms Tessie, Mr Bob, and another neighbor, Ms Olga sitting on the Vesseliza porch. I walked over and introduced myself and asked about the neighborhood. They were so welcoming and had so much to say about all of their years of living in Lake Shores that I just fell in love with them. I told my husband that he had to come see this house because I had found our new neighbors. Having no family in the area, the Vesselizas became our family. Tess was just the strongest and most faithful person I had ever know. So beautiful and kind. To watch how she took care of Bob just filled my heart. When the time came that she couldn’t give him the best care at home, she went everyday to the nursing home to visit him.



Many days our family would, one by one, end up over on the porch with her or we would watch Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy with her. She would regularly call me and say she had baked brownies or banana bread or some other tasty treat for me to send one of the kids over to get it. Or she would call and ask for Greg, my husband to help her with something and he would stay so long because she was just a joy to sit and chat with. Her boys would faithfully call everyday day to check on her. She was so proud of all of her grandchildren and would keep us informed of every accomplishment- big or small. They were all important and memorable to Ms Tessie. We came to know her siblings through her many stories before we ever met them in person. She loved them all dearly and when they were all in the room together, the laughter and love flowed! We miss our Tessie but she lived with tremendous pain everyday that we knew her. Today, we have peace and confidence in knowing that she is home with our Lord and Savior. She is no longer in pain or suffering. Ms Tessie will live forever in the hearts of all of us who had the privilege and honor of

knowing her, learning from her and being loved by her. I think some else said that, but it is so true and bears repeating! She always knew when I was troubled and she would assure me. “It’s going to be alright. It will work out, just wait and see.” And she would squeeze those blue eyes together and smile like she could sense the good that would be coming. As David wrote in Psalms, “Surely goodness and Mercy shall follow me all the days of my life and I will dwell in the house of my Lord forever. “ I am sure Heaven is a better place now that she is there.

