SHAMOKIN - Theresa V. Fratelli, 82, of 519 S. Market St., Shamokin, passed away at 3:40 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township.

Theresa was born in Pittsburgh, Nov. 17, 1937, a daughter of the late Cecelia and Rudolph Prohaska.

Theresa was married in Pittsburgh, April 12, 1957, to Gerard S. Fratelli, who survives her.

She was employed as a customer service representative at Publix Shares and earlier for Bell Telephone.

She was of the Catholic faith.

Theresa enjoyed playing bingo.

Theresa is survived by her loving family, including her husband of 62 years, Gerard; a son, Ricky Fratelli and his wife, Dea, of Charlotte, North Carolina; a son, Kevin Fratelli, of Margate, Florida; a daughter-in-law, Patricia "Patti" (Burns) Fratelli, of Shamokin; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Tootie Rector, of Pittsburgh.

She was preceded in death by a son, Gerard L. "Jerry" Fratelli, Oct. 20, 2015.

FRATELLI - Theresa V. Fratelli, 82, of 519 S. Market St., Shamokin. A visitation for family and friends will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. A religious service will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. David Butler officiating. As an expression of sympathy, the family requests memorial contributions to the ( ), 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. The Fratelli family is being assisted by James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director. Go to www.jameskelleyfh.com.