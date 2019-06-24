COAL TOWNSHIP - Thomas A. Bixler, 58, of W. Arch St., Coal Township, passed away June 21, 2019, at his residence.

He was born at the former Shamokin State Hospital in Coal Township on Aug. 19, 1960, a son of the late Chester and Eleanor Kellerman Bixler.

Tom attended the Shamokin High School and was employed for the past 35 years as a coal miner, lastly as mine foreman for the West Point Mining Co., Harmony Mine, Mount Carmel, until its closing.

Preceding him in death were sisters, Barb Lesher and Janet Heslop, and a son, Brandon Menne.

He is survived by his wife, Wendy Sharp Bixler; daughters, Amy Bixler, of Shamokin, Tanya, wife of Robert Knoeppel, of Coal Township, Katherine Bixler, of Coal Township, Kim Hoffman, of Shamokin, Melissa, wife of Todd Crable, of Elysburg, and Skyler Hoffman, of Shamokin; sisters, Cindy, wife of Ken Shurock, of Hanover, and Sandy Olszewski, of Coal Township; brothers, Richard Bixler and his wife, Kim, of Pine Grove, Raymond and his wife, Stephanie, of Philadelphia, Ken Bixler and his wife, Deb, of Coal Township, Ron Bixler and his wife, Kathy, of Shamokin, Jim Bixler and his wife, Tracey, of Irish Valley; and David Bixler, of Coal Township; grandchildren, Haley, Katlyn, Alyvia, Bobby and Ethyn Erb, Izik, Thor, Hayz, Odin, Halo and Wess Bixler, Allison, Leah and Robbie Knoeppel, Seth and Ryan Crable, Jace, Brooklynne and Jimmy Menne, and Eddie, Dean and Brandon Hoffman; a great-granddaughter, Audrie Ebbecke; his dogs, Max and Nicki; and aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

###

BIXLER - Thomas A. Bixler, 58, of W. Arch St., Coal Township. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Go to www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. The Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, of Ashland, is in charge of arrangements.