SUNBURY - Thomas A. Ferrick Jr., 70, of 2052 Trevorton Road, Coal Township, and formerly of Second Street, Shamokin, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Mansion Nursing Home.

He was born Sept. 29, 1950, in Shamokin, the son of Thomas Ferrick Sr. and Jacqueline Mae (Fisher) Ferrick.

He was a graduate of Elizabethtown High School and enrolled at Bloomsburg University, where he earned his master's and specialized in teaching history and reading.

Thomas was employed as a school teacher in the Diocese of Harrisburg and was also the church organist for several churches in our area.

He was a member of the former St. Stephen's Church, now Our Lady of Hope Church, Coal Township.

Tom was a jolly guy. He loved to go to restaurants with friends and family. Taking family trips with Tom would be more time spent in restaurants than on sightseeing. He loved spending time with his family, especially during the holidays.

Tom is survived by three brothers, Dave Ferrick, George Ferrick and his wife, Patti, and Robert Ferrick Sr., and a nephew, Robert Ferrick.

###

FERRICK - Thomas A. Ferrick Jr., 70, of Coal Township, and formerly of Shamokin. Services will be announced at a later date.