CATAWISSA - Thomas Andrew Barwicki, 69, of 378 River Hill Dr., passed away peacefully after a long illness Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Bloomsburg Care and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born in Shamokin, Jan. 22,1951, a son of the late Stanley F. and Sarah (Schreffler) Barwicki.

He attended St. Stanislaus Elementary School and graduated from Shamokin Area High School in 1969. He also attended the University of Maryland.

Tom joined the U.S. Air Force, serving until 1974, during the Vietnam era, and attained the rank of sergeant.

He married Anne (Stellar) Barwicki, of Kulpmont, Jan. 30,1989. They were recently blessed to celebrate 31 years of marriage. They have three sons and a grandson: Joshua Michael Barwicki, Jesse Matthew Barwicki and his son, Kaleb Eli Barwicki, and Isaiah Thomas Barwicki, who is serving in the U.S Army at JBLM, Washington state.

During his working career, Tom was employed as a security officer at the Limerick Nuclear Power plant, Sohmer Piano, Ryder Transportation Co., Trent Graphics and finally as a corrections officer at SCI-Frackville, retiring after 15 years of service.

Tom was an avid sports fan, usually wearing something from one of his favorite teams - Notre Dame, the Steelers, Duke or the Yankees. He shared his passion for sports with his son, Jesse. He also loved fishing and marksmanship, which he shared with his other sons, Joshua and Isaiah.

Tom is survived by his wife, children and grandson; his sister, Audrey (Barwicki) Lehman and her husband, George; his brother, David and his wife, Debbie; his mother-in-law, Jean (DiFrancesco) Stellar; a sister-in-law, Maria Stellar; two brothers-in-law, William Stellar and his wife, Erin, and Dante Stellar and his wife, Tonya; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Bonnie Barwicki, Carol Jean Miller, Susan Karlovich and Brenda Marino.

BARWICKI - Thomas Andrew Barwicki, 69, of 378 River Hill Dr., Catawissa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Angels Church, Kulpmont, at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial, with full military honors, will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Fort Indiantown Gap Military Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the .