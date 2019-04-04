Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas E. Broscius.

FORT MEADE, Maryland - Thomas E. Broscius, 83, passed away, Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Fort Meade, Maryland.

Tom was born Sept. 8, 1935, in California, and grew up in Shamokin.

He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1953-56, during the Korean War, and was deployed at Incirlik,Turkey.

Tom was a commercial artist and served in many capacities, including as an illustrator for Dynapak Inc. and the state of Pennsylvania.

A devout Catholic all his life, Tom will be remembered for his sincere faith, cheerful demeanor, exceptional talent and his many works of art. He was a member of Mother Cabrini Catholic Church in Shamokin.

Tom is survived by his son, David; his daughter, Amy Proctor; and eight grandchildren.

BROSCIUS - Thomas E. Broscius, 83, of Baltimore. A requiem Mass is being offered at the Shrine of St. Alphonsus Liguori in Baltimore at noon today. A brief viewing and graveside service will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at All Saints Catholic Cemetery, 172 All Saints Road, Elysburg.