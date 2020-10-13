SHAMOKIN - Thomas F. Borawskie, 92, of Shamokin, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township.

He was born Feb. 16, 1928, in Shamokin, a son of the late Stanley and Anna (Arasin) Borawskie.

Tom attended Shamokin schools, and served in the U.S. Army. He entered the service April 26, 1946, and was awarded his honorable discharge Oct. 14, 1947, receiving the World War II Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal Japan.

He later was employed by Northrop Grumman in their space and mission systems division until his retirement.

Tom was a very devoted member of Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin.

His spiritual beliefs always helped him in his own life struggles. Although Tom had issues of his own, he was always there to help others.

Tom was a resident of the Harold Thomas High Rise, in Shamokin, for many years. There he assisted his fellow residents in maintaining their independent lifestyles. He served as a handyman for his friends, ran errands, prepared meals and took people to their doctors appointments. Dinners and get-togethers held at the high rise were things Tom especially enjoyed.

In 1999, he received a special recognition from the Honorable Tim Holden, Sixth Congressional District of Pennsylvania, for his many years of devoted service in visiting residents of the Mountain View Manor. He was also awarded a Certificate of the Commonwealth for Outstanding Senior Citizen of 1999, by state Sen. Edward Helfrick and the Northumberland County Board of Commissioners.

Tom always had a true compassion for the elderly.

His good nature and warm heart was received by many. He will be dearly missed.

He was the last member of his immediate family, and was preceded in death by a sister and four brothers.

BORAWSKIE - Thomas F. Borawskie, 92, of Shamokin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bear Gap. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Mother Cabrini Church, 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin 17872. The Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with arrangements.