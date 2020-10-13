1/
Thomas F. Borawskie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SHAMOKIN - Thomas F. Borawskie, 92, of Shamokin, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township.

He was born Feb. 16, 1928, in Shamokin, a son of the late Stanley and Anna (Arasin) Borawskie.

Tom attended Shamokin schools, and served in the U.S. Army. He entered the service April 26, 1946, and was awarded his honorable discharge Oct. 14, 1947, receiving the World War II Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal Japan.

He later was employed by Northrop Grumman in their space and mission systems division until his retirement.

Tom was a very devoted member of Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin.

His spiritual beliefs always helped him in his own life struggles. Although Tom had issues of his own, he was always there to help others.

Tom was a resident of the Harold Thomas High Rise, in Shamokin, for many years. There he assisted his fellow residents in maintaining their independent lifestyles. He served as a handyman for his friends, ran errands, prepared meals and took people to their doctors appointments. Dinners and get-togethers held at the high rise were things Tom especially enjoyed.

In 1999, he received a special recognition from the Honorable Tim Holden, Sixth Congressional District of Pennsylvania, for his many years of devoted service in visiting residents of the Mountain View Manor. He was also awarded a Certificate of the Commonwealth for Outstanding Senior Citizen of 1999, by state Sen. Edward Helfrick and the Northumberland County Board of Commissioners.

Tom always had a true compassion for the elderly.

His good nature and warm heart was received by many. He will be dearly missed.

He was the last member of his immediate family, and was preceded in death by a sister and four brothers.

BORAWSKIE - Thomas F. Borawskie, 92, of Shamokin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bear Gap. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Mother Cabrini Church, 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin 17872. The Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stephen Chowka Funeral Home
114 N. Shamokin St.
Shamokin, PA 17872
(570) 648-7661
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved