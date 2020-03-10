COAL TOWNSHIP - Thomas F. Strickland Jr., 60, formerly of the Harold Thomas High Rise, 170 E. Dewart St., Shamokin, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township, where he had been a resident for the last few months.

Thomas, who was born April 21, 1959, was a lifelong resident of Shamokin and the surrounding areas. He was very well known around town and to know him was to love him.

He was a kind and gentle soul who enjoyed yearly beach vacations with the ARC. He loved going to fairs and amusement parks and calling and playing bingo whenever he could. He was known to be the No. 1 bingo caller. He loved shopping at thrift stores, Walmart, flea markets, Hometown, The Street of Shops in Lewisburg, malls, his favorite Community Aid and pretty much anywhere he could spend his money, down to the last penny.

Thomas will be remembered for his huge heart and his love for life. He loved spending time with his friends who were his family. Thomas will be greatly missed by his highrise family, his ARC family, his Keystone and Sentry family and also by his dearest and loyal lady friend and his immediate friends that were his family.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Sr. and Elizabeth Strickland, who he absolutely adored and missed every day since their passing.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.