ATLAS - Thomas J. Cole, 92, of 314 W. Saylor St., passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.

He was born in Mount Carmel, Oct. 11, 1927, a son of the late Pasquale "Charles" and Carmella (Votta) Cole.

He was a 1945 graduate of Mount Carmel High School.

He was married Nov. 27, 1954, in Berwick, to Lillian (Ficca) Cole who preceded him in death May 31, 2010.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1947.

Thomas had been employed before his retirement as a specialty butcher and had previously worked in and owned a coal mine for a number of years.

Thomas was a member of the former St. Paul's Church, in Atlas, and was a member of Divine Redeemer Church, Mount Carmel.

Thomas was one of the first people in the region to begin serious weight training, which he continued into his 90s. and he passed that passion for weightlifting onto his children and grandchildren. He was also a standout baseball player on local teams in the area, drawing interest from major league teams before being drafted to serve in the Army.

In retirement, he continued to remain active using his specialty butcher skills to make Italian favorites like porkette and his famous "soupies." He also enjoyed baking his own Italian bread and making his own wine to share it with family and friends. He tended to his large garden in the spring and summer and gave much to the local food bank. He very much enjoyed cooking and sitting down to family meals.

Thomas loved Italian opera, baseball and boxing, and was an avid reader with particular attention to the Roman Empire and his daily Wall Street Journal. He was devoted to family, friends and his faith.

Surviving are two sons and a daughter, Dr. Louis Cole and his wife, Kendra, Thomas Cole Jr., and Lillian Dressler; nine grandchildren; his brother-in-law, Dan Ficca Jr. and his wife, Phyllis; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister and nine brothers, of particular note, Sylvester, Louis, Tony and James.

The funeral service will be private. Burial will be in at All Saints Cemetery, Bear Gap. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the future. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Divine Redeemer Church, 438 West Avenue, Mount Carmel 17851.