DANVILLE - Thomas J. Hirsch, 90, formerly of Mount Carmel, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Danville.

He was born July 1, 1929, a son of the late Edward and Mary Hirsch.

Thomas attended Mount Carmel schools.

He was a retired coal miner.

He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish.

Surviving are a daughter, Therese Chubb and her husband, Russell, of Mount Carmel; a son, Vincent Hirsch, of Mount Carmel; three sisters, Lorraine Chicalo, of Paxinos, Sister Marie Therese Hirsch IHM, of Philadelphia, and Eleanor Moyer, of Elysburg; a brother, John Hirsch, of Mount Carmel; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Edward Hirsch, who died Aug. 3, 2019; and two brothers, Aloysius and Leonard Hirsch.

HIRSCH - Thomas J. Hirsch, 90, formerly of Mount Carmel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church with the Rev. Francis J. Karwacki, pastor, as the celebrant. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave a condolence for Thomas's family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.