SPRINGFIELD, Virginia - Thomas "Tom" J. Klacik, 66, of Springfield, Virginia, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2019.

He was born in Shamokin, April 12, 1953.

He was the beloved husband of Kandy (Bistine) Klacik and loving father of Paula, Adam and Bryan Klacik.

Thomas is also survived by a grandson, Cameron Klacik.

KLACIK - Thomas "Tom" J. Klacik, of Springfield, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 7600 Old Keene Mill Road, Springfield, Virginia, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Landisburg, Pennsylvania, at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. Demaine Funeral Home, Springfield, Virginia, is handling the arrangements. www.demainefunerals.com.