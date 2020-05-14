MOUNT CARMEL - Thomas J. Schott, 82, of 228 S. Maple St., passed away Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020, at the Mount Carmel Senior Living Community.He was born in Danville, May 9, 1938, a son of the late William L. and Alma C. (Schmidt) Schott.He attended St. Joseph's School in Mount Carmel, the Danville Senior High School and then graduated from the nationally accredited post-secondary education school, ICS, successfully completing the carpentry and millwork program.Tom served his country in the U.S. Army from Jan. 11, 1956, until Jan. 11, 1963. He was honorably discharged from the Pennsylvania National Guard having attained the rank of staff sergeant. During his enlistment, he was also stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky, to complete training as an NCO (non-commissioned officer).On Sept. 15, 1962, in the former St. Joseph's Church, in Mount Carmel, with the late Bishop Lawrence F. Schott officiating, he married the former Eleanor T. Wolkoski, who survives.Tom was a skilled carpenter, having retired after many years of working in the trade.Tom was a member of the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and the former St. Joseph's Church, Mount Carmel. From 1974 until 1980, he was a coach for the Knights of Columbus Junior League Baseball. From 1975 until 1978, Tom was a Scout leader at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. He was a Eucharistic Minister for St. Joseph's Church from 1979 until 1987, a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society from 1982 until 1988, and a member of St. Joseph's Parish council from 1982 until 1985. On Nov. 1, 2003, he became a life member of the Knights of Columbus for 25 consecutive years.Surviving, in addition to his wife, Eleanor T. Schott, are his daughter, Debra Latovich and her husband, Joe, of Coal Township; two sons, Tom Schott and his wife, Tracy, of Elysburg, and Lawrence W. Schott, of Mount Carmel; five grandchildren, Joshua Latovich and his fiancé, Crystal, Daniel Latovich, with Leslie, Caleb Latovich and his wife, Angela, Austin Schott and his fiancé, Adrienne, and Ashley Schott; two sisters, Margie Dik, of Long Beach, California, and Irene Mescan, of Florida; a brother, Joseph, of Bloomsburg; a brother-in-law, Bernie Wolkoski, of Mount Carmel; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by a brother, William Schott; and two sisters, Dorothy Gabriel and Mary Kay Mayan.SCHOTT - Thomas J. Schott, 82, of 228 S. Maple St., Mount Carmel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, with the Rev. Francis J. Karwacki, pastor, as celebrant. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Mount Carmel Township. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 47 S. Market St., Mount Carmel 17851. To leave a condolence for Tom's family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on May 14, 2020.