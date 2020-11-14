DANVILLE - Thomas M. Powell Sr., 53, of Milton passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020,at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born Jan. 15, 1967, in Lycoming County, he was the son of the late Cary E. and Sandra Lee (Flowers) Powell. He was married to the former Pamala Guffey. Together they celebrated 30 years of marriage.

Tom was a 1985 graduate of the Union County Christian Academy and had served in the U.S. Army during Desert Storm. He had worked for Great Dane and ACF Industries.

He was past governor of the Loyal Order of Moose. He enjoyed fishing, watching "Big Brother," doing diamond art, demolition derbies, figure 8 racing, riding his Harley and especially spending time with his grandchildren. He was a fan of Penn State football, the Philadelphia 76ers, Philadelphia Phillies and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

One of his greatest joys was playing Texas hold'em.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Travis R. Powell and his wife, Elizabeth, of West Milton, Thomas M. Powell Jr. of Milton, and TaLee M. Carter and her husband, TeeJ, of Milton; three grandchildren Emily K. Powell, Tiersa D. Carter and Tiege A. Carter; a brother, Cary E. Powell Jr., of Florida; a sister, Tina Swartz and her husband, Roger, of Watsontown; his mother-in-law, Maxine Black; three brothers-in-law, David Guffey and his wife, Brenda, Rick Guffey and Denny Guffey and his wife, Sabrina; and his stepmother, Marion Nelson, of New Columbia.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents who raised him, William and Erma Powell.

A celebration of life will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St., Milton. Military honors will follow.

Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.

Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.