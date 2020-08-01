NEPTUNE, New Jersey - Thomas Michael Donohue, 86, of Neptune, New Jersey, and formerly of Shamokin, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Thomas was born to Edward and Pat Donohue (Mary, nee Concannon), and raised in Shamokin.

He graduated from Shamokin High School in 1951.

He served in the U.S. Navy as an airship radio electrician and was stationed at Lakehurst Naval Air Station from 1953 to 1957.

Tom retired from IBM in 1991, spending most of his 34-year career as a field engineer at Bell Laboratories, Holmdel, New Jersey.

Since moving to Neptune, New Jersey, from Cornwall, New York, in 1962, Tom was a devoted communicant of Holy Innocents Church, where he was a long-time usher.

He was a past commander of American Legion Post 346 and as an active member, spearheaded philanthropic and fundraising efforts, including running bingo for many years. He enjoyed being a member of the Neptune Township and Neptune City Senior Centers.

A loving husband, father and grandfather, Tom leaves a legacy of steadfast devotion to his values of faith, family and service.

He is missed by his wife of 65 years, Regina (nee Salwocki), also from Shamokin; their children, Thomas and his wife, Lisa Mandell, of Havertown, Jennifer and her fiancée, Joseph Alperstein of Farmingdale, New Jersey, Alicia, of Crystal Beach, Florida, and Marian and her husband, Douglas Fraser, of Red Bank, New Jersey; a daughter-in-law, Marion, of Manasquan, New Jersey; and six grandchildren.

Tom was preceded in death by his son, Andrew, in 2008; and his brothers, William, in 2003, and Edward, in 2015.

DONOHUE - Thomas Michael Donohue, 86, of Neptune, New Jersey, and formerly of Shamokin. An intimate Catholic service was held at St. Anne's Cemetery in Wall, New Jersey. A Mass and memorial will be scheduled at a future date.