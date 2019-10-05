WILMINGTON, N.C. - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden death of Thomas Myslinski, 70, originally of Shamokin, and recently of Wilmington, North Carolina. He was born June 18, 1949, and died on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, of a heart attack while vacationing in Europe.

Thomas is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda; his son and daughter-in-law, David and Theresa Myslinski; his daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Noah Campbell; five grandchildren; his sister, Judith Mandell; a sister-in-law, Norma Rundbaken; and three nieces and their families.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joanna and Florian Myslinski; and his son, Andrew Myslinski.

MYSLINSKI - Thomas Myslinski, 70, originally of Shamokin, and recently of Wilmington, North Carolina. A memorial service will be held at Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel in Wilmington at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14. Memorial gifts may be made to Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity or The First Tee of Greater Wilmington. Additional details can be found at Andrewsmortuary.com.