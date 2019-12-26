MOUNT CARMEL - Thomas R. Wondoloski, 62, of 219 S. Oak St., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was born in Buffalo, New York, Dec. 3, 1957, a son of the late John S. Wondoloski and Josephine (Comarnitsky) Wondoloski, who survives. He was raised in Centralia.

In 1975, he graduated from of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional High School.

Thomas served in the U.S. Army with the 101st Airborne Division from 1975 until 1979. He received the Good Conduct Medal and Sharp Shooter Badge for the M-16.

Thomas was very talented and well-known tattoo artist.

He was a member of the Lithuanian Club in Mount Carmel and the Catawissa American Legion Post 541.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are two brothers, J. David Wondoloski and his wife, Patty, of Elysburg, and Joseph Wondoloski and his wife, Diane, of Bloomsburg; two sisters, Ann "Susie" Wexler and her husband, Geoffrey, of Buffalo, New York, and Karen Kiker and her husband, Ron, of Monroe, North Carolina; and nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

WONDOLOSKI - Thomas R. Wondoloski, 62, of 219 S. Oak St., Mount Carmel. A religious funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, with Rev. Francis J. Karwacki officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bear Gap. A visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.