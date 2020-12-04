1/
Thomas S. Bush
POTTSVILLE - Thomas S. Bush, 92, 414 N. Market St., Mount Carmel, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Lehigh Valley East Hospital.

He was born in Mount Carmel, Dec. 3, 1927, a son of Andrew and Julia A. (Butzko) Bush.

Thomas was a 1946 graduate of Mount Carmel High School and attended Williamsport Technical School.

He worked for the Sunbury Broadcasting Corp.

Thomas is survived by his brother, Anthony "Bob" Getridge, of Mount Carmel; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by four brothers, Francis J. Bush, Michael Bush, William Bush and Albert J. Bush; and a sister, Irene Shearn.

BUSH - Thomas S. Bush, 92, 414 N. Market St., Mount Carmel. A funeral service will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine Street, Mount Carmel, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.



Published in The News Item on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
C. J. Lucas Funeral Home, Inc - Mount Carmel
27 North Vine Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
570-339-4110
