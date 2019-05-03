PAXINOS - Thomas T. Smeltzer, 72, of Paxinos, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, in his home surrounded by his family.

He was born in Shamokin, Sept. 2, 1946, a son of the late Thomas H. and Alberta (Yoder) Smeltzer.

He graduated from Shamokin High School and earned his bachelor's degree from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania.

On June 12, 1971, he married Deborah Rhoads, who survives.

Thomas was an English and history teacher at North Schuylkill High School, where he retired in 2003.

Thomas was a member of the Masonic Lodge 255 in Shamokin.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Deborah Smeltzer, of Paxinos; a daughter, Dr. Audrey D. Smeltzer-Schwab and her husband, Dr. Brian M. Schwab, of Temple; a son, Thomas D. Smeltzer and his wife, Patricia, of New Jersey; two grandsons, John Schwab and Luke Schwab; a granddaughter, Hailey Schwab; and a sister-in-law, Barbara A. Kopp, of Florida.

Along with his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Elsie Rhoads; and a brother-in-law, Harold Kopp.

SMELTZER - Thomas T. Smeltzer, 72, of Paxinos. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, with the Rev. Joan Brown officiating at the Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery following the service. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers, send memorial contributions to the Shamokin Masons, Shamokin 255 F&AM, P. O. Box 386, Shamokin 17872. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.