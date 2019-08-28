HOWELL, Mich. - Thomas William Henninger, 80 of Howell, Michigan, passed away peacefully at home Aug., 24, 2019.

He was a son of Thomas J. Henninger and Margaret "Peg" Cashman Henninger. He is survived by sisters, Patricia (Joseph) Nevis, of Mount Carmel, and Sally (Jack) Arnoldine, of Kingman, Arizona. Tom was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Mary Mimi (David) Noll.

Tom is survived by his seven children, Mike of Howell, Michigan, Tom (Terry) of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, Carolyn Bourns (Darren), of Howell, Michigan, Colleen Kade (Don), of Howell, Michigan, Kristin Walz (John), of El Segundo, California, David (Connie), of Hernando, Mississippi, and James (Julia), of White Lake, Michigan; 16 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

He was born Dec. 27, 1938, in Shamokin. Tom attended Lourdes High School and married his high school sweetheart, Catherine Marie Yost, also from Shamokin (Father: Robert John Yost, Mother: Catherine Marie (Negherbon) Yost).

After serving in the U.S. Air Force from 1956-60, he obtained his MBA from the University of Louisville.

His civilian career started as an accountant for the Greyhound Bus Co. and later with General Electric Corp. His title changed to entrepreneur after establishing Custom Car Installation Corp., where he had all seven children working for him in one of the very first mobile cellular phone installation businesses with stores in Redford, Michigan, Boston, Indianapolis, Indiana, Chicago and Los Angeles.

He later owned a Big Apple Bagel franchise with his wife and daughter, and ended his career developing real estate.

Tom was even able to have a street named after his beloved wife called "Catherine's Way," in Howell, Michigan, where his wife, daughter and oldest son still live.

Tom and his wife, Catherine, married 63 years, traveled the globe together to destinations such as China, Cuba, Guadalajara, Australia, Casablanca and all of Europe. He also had a very favorite spot in the Islamorada Keys that he enjoyed with his friends and family.

Tom was very proud of his Irish heritage, and for his and Catherine's 50th wedding anniversary, he took all seven children and their spouses to Ireland. They were blessed at a Mass at the St. Mary's Castlegory Church in Kerry County, and afterward enjoyed a reception at Ballyseede Castle. On that same trip. Tom left a handwritten note at the Cashman Bar to let the owners know (great aunt) he and his family had stopped by.

At Tom's request, his body was donated to the University of Michigan Medical Center.