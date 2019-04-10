Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas William Kiefaber.

SHAMOKIN - Thomas William Kiefaber went to be with the Lord Saturday, April 5, 2019.

He was born Jan. 30, 1932, in Shamokin, a son of Fred and Esther (Wetzel) Kiefaber.

Tom grew up in Coal Township, and graduated from Coal Township High School in 1951. After graduating high school, he was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, June Buggy.

After marrying his longtime love, he became a devoted husband, father of five and beloved grandfather and great-grandfather.

He spent his life serving others in many capacities while always finding time to enjoy his family and friends, traveling the world with his dear wife and dear friends and always making others smile, even in the face of his illness.

Tom was a devoted father and was involved in his younger years with many activities. He was an active member of the Masonic lodge, the Odd Fellows, the Maine Fire Co. and St. John's United Methodist Church. Tom will be remembered for the many stories he told, laughing as he tried to finish the ending.

He was the maintenance supervisor at the Shamokin State General Hospital until his retirement.

Even in his decling health, he would let everyone know he and his young staff built the helicopter pad. He was very proud of that accomplishment for the community.

Surviving are his five children, Sharon Czuk, of Coal Township, Thomas Kiefaber, of Coal Township, Richard Kiefaber, of Coal Township, Lisa Navarro, of Coal Township, and David Kiefaber, of Coal Township; six grandchildren, Richard Kiefaber Jr., Ashley Czuk, Brian (Doreen) Annis, Brandon (Stephanie) Navarro, Danielle Czuk and Nick Czuk; seven great-grandchildren; and his niece, Pat Seiler and her husband and children; and many other nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his beloved wife, June.

KIEFABER - Thomas William Kiefaber, 87, of Shamokin. A private graveside service and burial will take place. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Heart Foundation.