SUNBURY - Thomasine A. Palovich, 71, of Sunbury, passed away unexpectedly in her home Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.

Thomasine was born in Shamokin, May 5, 1948, a daughter of the late Thomas and Dorothy (Wondoloski) Morris.

She was the widow of Frank J. Palovich.

Thomasine was happiest when she was with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Thomasine is survived by her daughters, Lori (Andy) Peckne, of Mount Airy, Maryland, and Lynn (Philip) Thompson, of Coal Township; and a son, Tom (Susan) Palovich, of Mount Airy, Maryland; six grandchildren, Andrew, Matthew, Philip, BreAnna, Halei and Kaytlin; 12 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Joanita (Jim) Brown, of Sunbury; and a host of beloved nieces and nephews and her circle of friends.

Thomasine was also preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ann Kelly, and her brother-in-law, James Kelly.