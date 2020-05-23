DANVILLE - Timothy "Tim" Earl Blue, 67, of Danville, was called home by his Lord and savior Wednesday, May 20, 2020.Tim was born Aug. 2, 1952, a son of Luther Earl Blue and the late Doris Yvonne (Beishline) Blue. He was a lifelong resident of Danville.He was a graduate of Danville Area High School, where he enjoyed playing football and later attended Williamsport Area Community College, where he studied carpentry.He was self-employed from 1979 to 1987, as a mason and carpenter and was also employed at Merck for 20 years until his retirement in 2007.Tim was the true definition of a "jack of all trades." He took great pride in all he created. His family and friends will forever cherish all of his wonderful creations and masterpieces. From his beautiful stonework to glass etchings and furniture, his talent, hard work and creativity always amazed everyone. One of his favorite projects was being a part of the construction team that built the Phoenix roller coaster at Knoebels. Tim also often showed off his artwork of glass etchings, which was proudly displayed at the Hawkins Art Show in Danville.Tim was an avid outdoorsman and lover of all wildlife and nature. He was an active member of the North Montour Sportsmen's Association, where he served as president for four years and was also a proud member of the NRA. He was the president of Youth Field Day at his Sportsmen's Club for 15 years (1994-2009). He was also an active member of Grace Chapel and he loved his Lord Jesus Christ.Tim enjoyed golfing, hunting and riding his golf cart around his property with his beloved dog, Levi. He had a knack of making people smile and feel good about themselves. No matter who he came across, he would brighten their day. His quick-witted humor and fun-loving ways will be greatly missed by all.Tim is survived by his loving wife, Donna L. (Biddinger) Blue; a son and daughter-in-law, Troy and Karen Blue, of Danville; two daughters and daughter-in-law, Shelly and Selena Blue, of Northumberland, and Tammy L. Blue, of Alabama; a cherished grandson, 2nd Lt. Tyler J. Blue, U.S.Air Force; and two brothers and sister-in-law, Dennis and Sharon Blue, of Danville, and Richard Blue, of Sunbury.In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a sister, Bonnie A. Blue.BLUE - Timothy "Tim" Earl Blue, 67, of Danville. A viewing will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday followed by a graveside funeral service at 2:30 p.m., officiated by Pastor Alan Langelli. Both will be held at Northumberland Memorial Park, in Stonington. Friends and family are invited to attend, but are asked to maintain appropriate social distancing measures, including wearing facial masks, and observe occupancy rules and regulations adopted by the Commonwealth of PA during the COVID-19 pandemic. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brady Funeral Home Inc. Share memories of Tim and messages of love and support at www.BradyFuneralHome.com.
Published in The News Item on May 23, 2020.