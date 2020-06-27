Timothy G. Spade
PALM BAY, Fla. - Timothy G. Spade, 56, passed away at his home in Palm Bay, Florida, Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Tim was born and raised in Shamokin, where he attended and graduated from Shamokin Area High School in 1982.

He graduated from Williamsport Area Community College in 1984, with an associate degree. He graduated from the University of Phoenix with a Bachelor of Science in psychology in 2011, and a Master of Science in psychology in 2013.

As a musician, Tim played tuba during the Mr. Cooper years at Shamokin Area and played bass guitar in a few local bands.

Tim's first career was an electrician, but he found his true passion in helping others suffering from addiction, so much so, that he furthered his education and became a counselor. He helped many people and will always be remembered as a funny, compassionate and loving man.

He is survived by his wife, Holly Miller; his father, Jake Spade; his mother, Georgia Spade; his brothers, Jeff Spade and Matt Spade and his wife, Morgan. He also leaves behind a niece, Mabel Spade.

Due to the pandemic, an online memorial service is being prepared by the immediate family and a Celebration Of Life is in the works for a much later date. The family asks that donations be made to the Shamokin Area Public Library in Tim's name.



Published in The News Item on Jun. 27, 2020.
