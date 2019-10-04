KULPMONT - Timothy John Ramph, 44, of 1343 Poplar St., passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in his home after a lengthy illness.

Tim was born at Sunbury Community Hospital, July 1, 1975, a son of Barry L. Ramph, of Kulpmont, and Bonita (Rompolski) Kuznicki, of Atlas.

He attended and graduated from Mount Carmel Area High School in 1993.

He had various employers before enrolling in ICT School of Welding in Sunbury, where he graduated with top honors and multiple state certifications.

Tim was employed by A.C.F. Industries in Milton for quite a number of years as a Class 12 welder, building railroad cars and tankers, before the company closed it doors and moved out of state. Tim's last place of employment was Ashland Foundry Machine Works, welding huge industrial pumps before his illness disabled him.

Tim was a member of the Masonic Cedar Lodge 378, of Mount Carmel, the Steel Workers Union and a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association.

Tim had a kind heart and was an animal lover. He enjoyed drawing portraits, as he was a fantastic artist, playing his guitar, working on older muscle cars and caring for his cats.

He will be dearly missed and loved by his family, which includes his father, Barry Ramph; stepmother, Anna Marie Ramph; mother, Bonita Kuznicki; stepfather, Martin Kuznicki; three sisters, Stacy Poplett and her husband, James, Julie Kuznicki, of Bloomsburg, and Nicole Ramph, of Shamokin; two uncles, Willard Ramph Jr. and his wife, Maryann, of Avis, and Edwin Begis and his wife, Linda, of Kulpmont; cousins, Jennifer Stahr and her husband, Dave, of Elysburg, Ed Begis Jr., of Kulpmont, Willard Ramph III, of Avis, and Karen Frantz and her husband, John, of Avis; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Tim was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Willard Sr. and Edna Ramph, who helped greatly in raising him and whom he loved dearly.

RAMPH - Timothy John Ramph, 44, of 1343 Poplar St., Kulpmont. A funeral service and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, 18 Wertz Drive, Pine Grove 17963. Arrangements are in care of the C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, C.J. Lucas, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.