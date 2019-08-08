WASHINGTON - Timothy Michael Moran, 57, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 8, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

He was born in Scranton, a son of Michael T. Moran, of Drums, and the late Janice W. Moran. Timothy resided in Hazleton prior to relocating to Washington, D.C.

He attended Bloomsburg University. During his high school years, he was a great athlete, excelling in basketball.

Affectionately known as "Timmy," he loved talking about sports, especially the Yankees. He enjoyed discussing current events, Washington politics and keeping up with pop culture. But mostly he loved music, especially the Grateful Dead.

Timothy had a quick wit, was always up for a good time and will be fondly remembered as being kind, compassionate and willing to help anyone in need.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his sisters and their spouses, Linda (Joe Buda), Ellen (Patrick DeLorenzo) and Nancy (Gordon Rice); his brother, Kevin and his spouse, Debra; seven nieces and nephews; and many cousins.

He will be missed sorely by his family and many friends.

MORAN - Timothy Michael Moran, 57, of Washington, D.C. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 9:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, 322 Chestnut St., Dunmore. Friends may call at the church from 8:30 a.m. Saturday prior to the Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to a charity at which Timmy often volunteered: https://donate.miriamskitchen.org/Timmy. Arrangements are being handled by Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.