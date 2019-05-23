MOUNT CARMEL - Timothy Weaver, 40, of Mount Carmel, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Ashland, April 26, 1979, the son of Jeane (Mychack) Weaver, of Mount Carmel.

Timothy attended Mount Carmel High School.

He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hunting and golfing. He was a Philadelphia Eagles fan. He loved his family and they were most important to him.

Timothy was preceded in death by a sister, Cheryl Weaver, and his grandmother, Thelma Weinreich.

Surviving are his wife: Jeanine (Miller) Weaver, of Mount Carmel; two sons, Tyler and Dylan Weaver, both of Mount Carmel; a sister, Debbie Weikel, of Mount Carmel; two brothers, Ronnie Weaver, of Mount Carmel, and Harry Weaver, of Kulpmont; and nieces and nephews.

WEAVER - Timothy Weaver, 40, of Mount Carmel. Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, Mount Carmel, is in charge of the arrangements, Charles Heizenroth III, FD; Ashley D'Andrea, supervisor. Go to www.rothermelfh.com.