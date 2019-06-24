SHAMOKIN - Tishelle Long, 22, of 205 S. Market St., Shamokin, passed away as peacefully as possible on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, after a long battle with neurofibromatosis F2 (brain tumors).

She was born Aug. 17, 1996, in Danville, a daughter of Cassandra (Sandy) Berholtz and David Long.

Tishelle was a student at Shamokin Area School District until her illness forced her to be homeschooled.

Tishelle loved to swim, WWE wrestling, any form of toy cow and would spend hours on her computer researching anything she could. She loved all animals; her latest was her buddy, a little Chihuahua named Giozmo.

Tishelle is survived by her immediate family, mother, Cassandra "Sandy" Berholtz; father, David Long; uncles, William "Bill" Berholtz and Greg Berholtz; two great-aunts, Theresa Lehman and Shirley Pepicelli; a great-uncle, Ronnie Kwiatkowski, and numerous cousins.

LONG - Tishelle Long, 22, of 205 S. Market St., Shamokin. There will be no calling hours. The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is assisting the family with arrangements.