SUNBURY - Toby W. Gemberling, 49, of Chestnut Street, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Toby was born Dec. 5, 1969, in Sunbury, a son of the late Stanley S. Gemberling and Dora K. (Martz) Gemberling, of Sunbury.

He was a 1988 graduate of Shikellamy High School.

Toby was a mechanic at Lerch Pietruszkiewicz Garage and was currently employed by Sun-Com Industries in Northumberland.

Toby enjoyed anything involving cars including racing, drag racing and car shows. He also enjoyed gardening.

He is survived by his sons, Cody L. Gemberling, of Sunbury, Austin M. Herman and Erin E. Dooley, of Sunbury, Stevie L. Stevens and his companion, Rochette Kehly, of Port Trevorton; daughters Camilya Wright and husband, Chad Stover, of Sunbury, Ashtyn R. Herman, of Montgomery, Angel L. Pietruszkiewicz and companion, Nathan Hollister, of Sunbury; four grandchildren; a brother, Stanley L. Gemberling and wife, Cindy P., of Sunbury; a sister, Tammy M. Kahler, of Shamokin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jennie L. Gemberling, in infancy.

GEMBERLING - Toby W. Gemberling, 49, of Chestnut Street, Sunbury. A visitation will be held for friends and family from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury. Please dress in casual attire. Interment will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.