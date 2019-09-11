SHAMOKIN - Tonia A. Clark, 46, of 639 S. Diamond St., passed away unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She was born in Shamokin, Nov. 21, 1972.

Tonia received an associate degree in business from Luzerne College.

She worked a period of time as a seamstress, but found her life calling in being a mother and foster mom.

She was married in Shamokin, Oct. 5, 1996, to Steve W. Clark.

She attended God's Missionary Church, Bear Valley Avenue, Shamokin.

Her greatest love in life were children, whether her own, her 16 foster kids through the years or those of others. They truly were her joy in life.

Tonia liked playing bingo, going to the movies and eating Chinese food.

In addition to her loving husband, Steve, she is survived by her mother and stepfather, Rose (Dilliplane) and Bill Bridgeford, of Shamokin; three children, Katye, Louis and Joseph Clark, all of Shamokin; and two brothers, Jason Zimmerman and his wife, Anna, of Silver Spring, Maryland, and Jeremy Zimmerman and his son, Jaxon, of Shamokin.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Patty Clark.

Tonia will be forever remembered for her loving nature and giving of herself to others.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Friday at the James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. The Rev. Michael Fritz, of God's Missionary Church, will preside. Interment will follow at Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury. The family requests as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions be made to the James Kelley Funeral Home.