MOUNT CARMEL - Tonya L. Weidner, 42, of 181 Tiffany Lane, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Pottsville, Feb. 19, 1977, a daughter of Bonnie Smith, and the late Alfred Lucas.

She graduated from Mount Carmel High School in 1995, and went on to Albright College where she earned her bachelor's degree in business administration.

On Oct. 16, 2004, in Weishample, she married the love of her life, Timothy Weidner.

Tonya worked in the Ashland Foundry, where she worked as a customer service manager and warehouse manager.

Tonya loved running and enjoyed going to her sons' and nephews' sporting events. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her husband and sons, as she opened her heart and home to all.

In addition to her husband, Tonya is survived by two sons, Jeffrey Weidner and Justin Weidner, at home; her mother, Bonnie Smith and her husband, Robert, of Mount Carmel; a brother, Christopher Lucas and his fiancé, Nadine Klinger, of Hegins; two sisters, Rebecca Doyle and her husband, Michael, of Mount Carmel, and Melissa Sisko and her husband, Dan, of Lavelle; a mother-in-law, Janice Pavloski, of Wilburton; two brothers-in-law, Terry Weidner and his wife, Tracy, of Wilburton, and Thomas Weidner and his wife, Amy, of Kulpmont; two sisters-in-law, Denise Bernosky and her husband, Donny, of Girardville, and Angie Koreisl, of Mount Carmel; a cousin, Kelly Herb and her husband, Christopher; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Along with her father, Tonya was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Monroe E. and Berniece Lucas; and a sister, Tina Lucas.

WEIDNER - Tonya L. Weidner, 42, of 181 Tiffany Lane, Mount Carmel. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m Thursday with the Rev. Joan Brown officiating at the C.J. Lucas Funeral Home, 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor. Viewing will be held prior to the service from 10 to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to C.J. Lucas Funeral Home, 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel 17851, to defray funeral expenses. To send condolences the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.