SHAMOKIN - Tracy M. Snyder, 59, of 16 N. Eighth St., passed away unexpectedly of a sudden brain aneurysm on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She was born on Sept. 15, 1960, a daughter of the late Selma (Lutz) and Floyd Carey. Tracy also resided in Bradford and Paxinos before moving to Shamokin.

Tracy graduated from Shamokin Area High School.

She was employed as a chef and short-order cook for 30 years at restaurants including Timber Creek, Bloomsburg Diner, O.I.P., JR's Mini Mart, and lastly at Ponduce Farms. A dedicated, hard worker, people would follow Tracy to wherever she was cooking.

Tracy loved going to the cabin along Roaring Creek in Slabtown. She enjoyed planting flowers and gardening, listening to classic rock music, and all of nature.

She loved her children and grandchildren. Survivors include a son, Kyle Sherman and his wife Kelsey, of Jersey Shore; two daughters, Tara Snyder, of Sunbury, and Nikki Snyder, of Shamokin; her faithful companion of 18 years, Thomas G. Hogan, of Shamokin; grandchildren, Korbin, Kash, Caleb and Piper; two sisters, Sharron Morgan and her significant other, Bob Karwoski, of Delano, New Jersey, and Shelley M. Reynolds and her significant other, James, of Jacksonville, Florida; three brothers, Ray Carey and his wife, Patricia, of Estelle Manor, New Jersey, Tim Carey and his wife, Kathy, of Lansdale, and Floyd B. Carey, of Harrisburg; two nieces, Kelley Modlin and her husband, Frank, of Florence, South Carolina, and Coleen M. Rice and her husband, Randy, of La'te, Hawaii; and numerous friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William B. Carey; and her husband, Joseph Snyder.

SNYDER - A celebration of Tracy's life will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. at James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St., at Maple Street, Coal Township. Rev. Ferd Madara, pastor of Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, will preside. A visitation for family and friends will be held in the funeral home on Thursday from noon until the time of the service. Following the Service attendees are invited to join the family at the Calvary Bible Fellowship Church Hall for a luncheon prepared by Ponduce Farms. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, Director. www.jameskelleyfh.com.