Trevor John Weber (1981 - 2019)
Visneski Funeral Home Inc
42 W Mahoning St
Danville, PA
17821
(570)-275-1271
Obituary
NORTHUMBERLAND - Trevor John Weber, 38, of Northumberland, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.

He was born Jan. 29, 1981, in Danville, a son of the late Richard L. and Faith Ann Guisbert Weber.

He was employed as a laborer throughout the area for many years.

He was an avid outdoorsman and he enjoyed fishing. He also loved the arts, including painting and music.

Trevor's greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with his son throwing the football, playing games, taking walks and teaching him to cook. His sense of humor, happy disposition and his smile will be deeply missed by his family.

Trevor is survived by a son, Trevor John Weber II, of Danville; a sister, Renee Fancher, of Trevorton; and a brother, David Shoffler, of Northumberland; two nieces, Toni Ditzler and Kya Shoffler; a nephew, Riley Shoffler; and a great-niece and a great-nephew.

WEBER - Trevor John Weber, 38, of Northumberland. Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215. Arrangements are under the direction of the Visneski Funeral Home 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville 17821. Go to www.visneski.com.
Published in The News Item on Nov. 9, 2019
