MOUNT CARMEL - Vahan Hakobyan, 27, of 501 W. Third St., passed away as a result of a kayak accident on the Susquehanna River.

Born in Yerevan, Armenia on May 5, 1993, he was the son of Shogik Nergeryan, who survives.

Vahan was a graduate of Watertown High School in Massachusetts.

He was employed at the Walmart Distribution Center in Schuylkill County.

Vahan enjoyed everything nature had to offer. He was kayaker, hiker and loved animals. He also enjoyed working out.

Surviving in addition to his mother, Shogik Nergeryan of Watertown, Massachusettes, are one brother, Arshak Hakobyan and his wife Amanda of Mount Carmel; one sister, Ani Tokatlyan and her husband Haik of Stoneham, Massachusettes; two nieces, Fallon Marie Hakobyan and Leona Mary Tokatlyan; his beloved pet dog, Angel and his favorite feline friend, Shadow.

Preceding him in death were his sister Mary Hakobyan; grandmother, Sonik Mneian and grandfather Aizumani Nergeryan.

Religious services will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Francis Karwacki presiding in the Joseph J. Stutz, Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market Street, Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz, III, supervisor. Interment will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park in Stonington. A visitation will be held Friday morning from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the funeral home.



Published in The News Item on Jul. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J. Stutz, Inc. Funeral Home
40 South Market Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
(570) 339-4300
