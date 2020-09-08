MOUNT CARMEL - Vera Nolter, 85, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at her residence with her husband and children at her side.

She was born April 23, 1935, the daughter of the late Joseph and Edith Nestico.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Mount Carmel.

Her pride and joy was her family. She loved her lottery tickets, her coffee and cigarette first thing in the morning, her game shows and sitting on the porch. She made the best spaghetti, wedding soup, rice pudding, sticky buns, baked beans and the list goes on.

She was a good and gentle soul and loved helping at the church, The Team Meeting and they loved her sauce and pasta. Attending Christmas Eve service with her family was a highlight to her holiday season, and she loved spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids. She will be missed at the annual Bridy family reunion in Hegins.

Surviving are her husband, Calvin Nolter; son, Brian Nolter, and his wife, Sharon; daughter, Barbra Shannon, and her husband, Mike; daughter, Marie Johnson; daughter, Elaine Evanicki, and husband, Bill; daughter, Amanda Nolter; seven grandchildren, Max Nolter, Shawn Lazar, Louis Lazar, Jennifer Shannon, Bobby Johnson, Joshua Ruchko and Yelena Hontz; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother, Mickey Nestico; and nieces and nephews.

