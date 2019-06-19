COAL TOWNSHIP -Vera Spotts, 90, of 764 Trevorton Road, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born April 29, 1929, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Theodore F. and Pearl (Makuch) Worhacz.

Vera was a 1947 graduate of the former Shamokin High School. She also attended Wilfred Beauty Academy in New York City.

On Feb. 17, 1951, in Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, Shamokin, she married Robert E. Spotts, who preceded her in death Nov. 4, 2011.

Vera was a homemaker, operated a beauty shop in Shamokin and was employed for many years in the local garment industry.

She was a member of Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, Shamokin, and the Sunflower Club.

Vera enjoyed playing cards, crocheting and most importantly, spending time with her family.

She is survived by a daughter, Hope Hitchcock, of Lancaster; two sons, Robert E. Spotts Jr., of Chadds Ford, and Ted Spotts and his wife, Kathy, of Zerbe Township; six grandchildren, Megan Ciotti, Matthew and Meredith Hitchcock, and Michael, Elizabeth and Stephen Spotts; five great-grandchildren, Cora and Sully Spotts, Timothy Oot Spotts and Bobby Ciotti and Beckett Corey; a sister-in-law, Bertha Fioretti, of Wilmington, Delaware; and many nieces and nephews.

Vera was the youngest and the last surviving child of the Theodore and Pearl Worhacz family.

###

SPOTTS - Vera Spotts, 90, of 764 Trevorton Road, Coal Township. Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, Shamokin, with the Rev. Mykola Ivanov as celebrant. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery, Coal Township. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, 303 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin 17872.