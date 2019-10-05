MOUNT CARMEL - Verne Shierant, 100, of 533 W. Second St., passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital.

She was born in Mount Carmel, June 6, 1919, a daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Kametz) Kovalick.

She attended Mount Carmel schools.

In 1946, in the former St. John the Baptist Church in Mount Carmel, she married John Shierant, who preceded her in death in 1976.

Verne was a retired seamstress. She had been employed at the former Oxford dress factory in Shamokin and the former Lady Jane factory in Mount Carmel. During World War II, she contributed to the war effort by working in an ordinance factory in Wilkes-Barre.

She was a member of Divine Redeemer Church and the Senior Action Center, both of Mount Carmel. She was also a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers' Union (ILGWU).

Verne enjoyed socializing and traveling. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Surviving are a son Wayne Shierant, and his wife, Cynthia, of West Hampton, New York; six grandchildren, Simeon Shierant, Jessica Alicea and her husband, Jason, Jonah Shierant, Stephanie Shierant, Kristy Bogovich and her husband, Thomas, and Alexandra Shinskie and her husband, Dave; seven great-grandchildren, Kyle, Aiden and Anna Alicea, and Sabrina and Sophie Shierant, and Lauren and Brynna Bogovich; a brother, Al Kovalick, of San Francisco; a daughter-in-law, Lucille Shierant, of Kulpmont; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents and her husband, were a son, Richard Shierant, Sept. 10, 2014; and 10 brothers and sisters.

SHIERANT - Verne Shierant 100, of 533 W. Second St., Mount Carmel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Divine Redeemer Church, Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Ryan M. Fischer, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mount Carmel Township. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, with Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the , 1948 East Third St., Williamsport 17701, or at . To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.