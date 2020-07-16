1/
Veronica J. Mackavage
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Veronica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MARION HEIGHTS - Veronica J. Mackavage, 99, of 123 W. North St., passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in the arms of her son.

Veronica was born in Shamokin on July 31, 1920, a daughter of Mary and Paul (Tobiaz) Tobias.

On Sept. 27, 1941, she married Alfred "Snorie" Mackavage in St. Stephen's Church, Coal Township.

Veronica worked many years in the garment industry, beginning as a young girl working for Bernstein Dress and later at Humberland Dress Factory in Mount Carmel.

She was a member of Holy Angels Church in Kulpmont, but very often attended Holy Rosary Church in Elysburg with the intention of stopping for a visit after Mass at All Saints Cemetery to say prayers at the graveside of her late husband, Alfred.

Veronica was the kindest, most gentle and loving person that you'd ever meet. Even with a multitude of health issues, her attitude and outlook on life was absolutely amazing. If you asked her "How are you doing today, Veronica?" she would reply, "Not the worst," no matter how bad she felt.

Veronica is survived by her son, Leonard Mackavage, with whom she resided and was cared for by him 24 hours a day and seven days a week. Veronica suffered a serious heart attack four years ago along with various other health problems associated with the natural aging process. Her quip was "Don't get old." She was the last surviving member of her immediate family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her son, she is survived by her godchild and niece, Frances D. Dickinson, of Indiana, along with many other nieces and nephews.

God bless you, Mom. Please watch over me and always remember our daily precious words to each other, "I love you." and "You're my everything."

MACKAVAGE - Veronica J. Mackavage, 99, of 123 W. North St., Marion Heights. Funeral Service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of the C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont 17834, John W. Minnig, supervisor. To send condolences to the family please visit www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C. J. Lucas Funeral Home, Inc.
1053 Chestnut Street
Kulpmont, PA 17834
(570) 373-3202
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved