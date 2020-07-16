MARION HEIGHTS - Veronica J. Mackavage, 99, of 123 W. North St., passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in the arms of her son.

Veronica was born in Shamokin on July 31, 1920, a daughter of Mary and Paul (Tobiaz) Tobias.

On Sept. 27, 1941, she married Alfred "Snorie" Mackavage in St. Stephen's Church, Coal Township.

Veronica worked many years in the garment industry, beginning as a young girl working for Bernstein Dress and later at Humberland Dress Factory in Mount Carmel.

She was a member of Holy Angels Church in Kulpmont, but very often attended Holy Rosary Church in Elysburg with the intention of stopping for a visit after Mass at All Saints Cemetery to say prayers at the graveside of her late husband, Alfred.

Veronica was the kindest, most gentle and loving person that you'd ever meet. Even with a multitude of health issues, her attitude and outlook on life was absolutely amazing. If you asked her "How are you doing today, Veronica?" she would reply, "Not the worst," no matter how bad she felt.

Veronica is survived by her son, Leonard Mackavage, with whom she resided and was cared for by him 24 hours a day and seven days a week. Veronica suffered a serious heart attack four years ago along with various other health problems associated with the natural aging process. Her quip was "Don't get old." She was the last surviving member of her immediate family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her son, she is survived by her godchild and niece, Frances D. Dickinson, of Indiana, along with many other nieces and nephews.

God bless you, Mom. Please watch over me and always remember our daily precious words to each other, "I love you." and "You're my everything."

Funeral Service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of the C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont 17834, John W. Minnig, supervisor.